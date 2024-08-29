Released Blackpool star joins top-flight club after summer transfer exit

Luke Mariette has signed for Welsh club Flint Town United. (Image: Camera Sport) | Camera Sport

A Blackpool midfielder that was released this summer has completed a move to a team in a top-flight European league.

Luke Mariette was let go by the Seasiders this summer, and was one of 12 players that saw their contract expire at Bloomfield Road. The 20-year-old a few weeks in to the new season has signed for Flint Town United who play in the Cymru Premier, the top-flight of Welsh football.

Mariette hails from Denbigh, which is not too far away from his new club, and so this represents a return to his native Wales, where he will play in their league for the first time in his career. Flint Town United will act as his first club since leaving Blackpool and the sixth of his senior career. He had loan spells at Curzon Ashton, Southport, Macclesfield and Guiseley whilst contracted to Blackpool.

Speaking about his new signing, Flint boss Lee Fowler said to the official club website: “There’s no doubt with Luke that the talent is there, and it’s my job to get that talent shining through in every training session and every game, and to get him enjoying his football again.”

As for his Blackpool career, he was signed from Wigan Athletic's academy in 2020, and signed a professional deal in 2021. He ended up making three appearances for the first team, making his debut on the final day of the 2021/22 Championship season, before playing twice in the EFL Trophy last season.

Mariette could make his debut this coming weekend when the Silkmen play Barry Town United on Saturday. He never crossed paths with him but former Blackpool centre-back Harrison McGahey is also playing in Wales, and is on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League with TNS.

TNS hold a 3-0 lead over Lithuanian side Panevezys, and should they hold on, McGahey could potentially find himself playing against the likes of Chelsea and Hearts this season.