Blackpool to face Championship side in EFL Cup third round - full draw available here
The tie will take place at Bloomfield Road on the either the week commencing September 16 or 23.
Under the guidance of interim head coach Richard Keogh, the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.
Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson scored the winner to secure Blackpool’s progression in the competition.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the third round with a 5-1 victory away to Grimsby Town.
Here is the full draw:
Liverpool V West Ham
Manchester City V Watford
Arsenal V Bolton Wanderers
Manchester United V Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers V Aston Villa
Coventry V Tottenham Hotspur
Walsall V Leicester City
Brentford V Leyton Orient
Blackpool V Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End V Fulham
Everton V Southampton
QPR V Crystal Palace
Stoke City V Fleetwood Town
Brighton & Hove Albion V Wolves
AFC Wimbledon V Newcastle United
Chelsea V Barrow
