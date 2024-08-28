Blackpool to face Championship side in EFL Cup third round - full draw available here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will face Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The tie will take place at Bloomfield Road on the either the week commencing September 16 or 23.

Under the guidance of interim head coach Richard Keogh, the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson scored the winner to secure Blackpool’s progression in the competition.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the third round with a 5-1 victory away to Grimsby Town.

Here is the full draw:

Liverpool V West Ham

Manchester City V Watford

Arsenal V Bolton Wanderers

Manchester United V Barnsley

Wycombe Wanderers V Aston Villa

Coventry V Tottenham Hotspur

Walsall V Leicester City

Brentford V Leyton Orient

Blackpool V Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End V Fulham

Everton V Southampton

QPR V Crystal Palace

Stoke City V Fleetwood Town

Brighton & Hove Albion V Wolves

AFC Wimbledon V Newcastle United

Chelsea V Barrow