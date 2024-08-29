Blackpool fans make same observation on EFL Cup draw against Sheffield Wednesday
The Seasiders progressed after coming from behind to claim a 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night, while the Owls secured their place in the next stage of the competition with a 5-1 victory over Grimsby Town.
Further details for the fixture between the two clubs will be announced in due course, with the tie set to take place on either the week commencing September 16 or 23.
Some Blackpool fans have branded the draw as ‘boring’ on social media, but have made the same observation relating to a positive of playing Danny Röhl’s side.
One wrote: “Underwhelming to say the least, but winnable.”
A third agreed: “They’re beatable, but we never get a big team!”
With another adding: “Boring draw as usual.”
Responding to the complaints about the draw, other Seasiders fans couldn’t see the problem, and shared their excitement for the fixture.
One stated: “Great draw. Who’s moaning about this? Not me, can win this. Rather this than going to City or Arsenal and destroying a load of players’ confidence.”
Another agreed: “Good draw. They’ll fill their allocation no problem. Winnable too.”
A third wrote: “Great draw, come on you pool.”
A fourth also added: “Very winnable. Bloomers will rock.”
