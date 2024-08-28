Blackpool interim boss explains absences of three players against Blackburn Rovers ahead of Wycombe Wanderers test
Elkan Baggott, Sonny Carey and Jordan Rhodes were not involved in the EFL Cup tie at Ewood Park, as the Seasiders progressed with a 2-1 victory over the Championship outfit.
Makhtar Gueye’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a Jake Beesley goal, before Hayden Coulson claimed the winner.
After the match, Keogh explained the reasons behind some of Blackpool’s absent players.
“Sonny (Carey) was ill unfortunately, so that was a bit of a blow because he’s a good player and probably would’ve been involved in some capacity,” he said.
“Jordan (Rhodes) took a slight knock in training. We thought he might still be available but he wasn’t 100 percent and we didn’t want to risk it any further because we don’t want him out for longer.
“Again, Elkan (Baggott), hopefully it’s nothing to worry about, he just got a whack.
“Hopefully by the weekend everyone is fit and available.”
