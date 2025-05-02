Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Blackpool - with the club making two key announcements for next season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, the Seasiders revealed their season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign, while that has swiftly been followed by the release of their new home kit.

A limited supply of the strip will be available for purchase in-store and online from 10am on Saturday ahead of the League One meeting with Bristol Rovers. Beyond that, a further delivery is expected in July, with prices remaining at £55 for adults and £35 for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the visit of the Pirates, the players will still be wearing the current kit, and will only debut next season’s during the summer.

The new shirt features a constructed overlapping crew neck collar and flat knit ribbed collar and cuffs, while the main feature is the Seasiders’ traditional Tangerine.

Puma have once again designed and manufactured the kit, with TreadTracker appearing the main sponsor for the second year running, after a new 12-month deal with the local business was announced.

Fans shares their views on Blackpool’s new home kit

Blackpool have revealed their home kit for the 2025/26 season | Blackpool FC

Following the release of what next season’s strip will look like, Blackpool fans quickly took to social media to share their views.

Here’s some of the responses:

Wanda Hindley: “Lovely shirt.”

Ben Barnes: “Like the pinstripe look.”

Tom Crawford: “Love this.”

Stephen Hardman: “Love it”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@chris_lomas14: “It’s clean. You can only do so much with a home kit so no point moaning that it’s the same as usual.”

@Ezzamundo: “It’s a promotion winning kit that.”

@MCRSeasiders: “Don’t mind it, don’t mind it one bit.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool owner explains season ticket pricing as he gives Bruce words of support.