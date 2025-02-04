Sammy Silvera claimed his first goal for Blackpool in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

Shortly after coming off the bench, the winger produced a curling shot from distance to beat Ashley Maynard-Brewer, before fellow substitute Niall Ennis levelled the scores on his debut in Tangerine.

Silvera made the move to the Fylde Coast on loan from Middlesbrough last month, following a disappointing spell with Portsmouth during the first half of the campaign.

During 11 Championship outings for the Hampshire outfit, the Australia international was unable to find the back of the net, but has quickly found the back of the net in the early days of his time in North West.

“It was a tough time down there (with Portsmouth), a change of style didn’t quite help me, so I’m glad to be here,” Silvera said.

“The goal helps tremendously. I’ve been wanting to score for a while, so that’s a blessing. I’m grateful to be back on the pitch and getting my confidence back slowly.

“It’s been a long time coming for me, and to do it in front of the fans like that makes it even more special, so hopefully there’ll be more to come.

“I’ve always practiced a shot like that. When I get my opportunity to get on my right foot then I will take that, but I like to mix up my game as well.”

Silvera states he will continue to be patient as he awaits his first start for Blackpool, with his trust firmly with head coach Steve Bruce.

“It’s whatever the gaffer wants, it’ll go game to game depending on who we are against,” he added.

“I’ll always put my best foot forward in training and keep working on those shots.

“There’s a different variety in training. I can play out wide and come inside with the ball, which just creates competition in the squad, which is important going forward. Ultimately it makes the team better, which is the goal, so we’ll keep pushing forward.”

Silvera’s career so far

After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

The Socceroos winger made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before joining Middlesbrough in 2023.

During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, before his loan move to Portsmouth in the summer.