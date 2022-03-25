‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Blackpool’s Grant Ward posts update on his recovery from long-term injury
Grant Ward has revealed there’s “light at the end of the tunnel” in his gruelling recovery from his long-term injury.
The 27-year-old required surgery for the injury, which he suffered in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the opening month of the campaign.
It’s been a long and arduous road back for the former Ipswich Town midfielder, who played an integral role in Pool’s promotion from League One last season.
Ward is still thought to be some way off playing competitive football, with head coach Neil Critchley revealing he would need a lengthy pre-season schedule under his belt before making a return.
But the outlook is looking a lot more positive for Ward, who took to his Instagram page to share an update on his rehabilitation.
His message was shared alongside video footage of him using an anti-gravity treadmill, a device designed to aid physical therapy.
“Been some of the hardest months of my career but happy to be back running after six months,” Ward said.
“First video is me running on the Alter G at 60 per cent of my body weight, then progresses to 90 per cent in the last video.
“After running on the Alter G for a few weeks now, I’m finally ready to run outside. Still a little way to go but can see the light at the end of the tunnel now.”
Matty Virtue, another who has been out for the long-term, could return for the Seasiders this season despite not having played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in March 2021.