Neil Critchley hoping to have a selection headache when Blackpool return from international break

The Seasiders don’t play again until Saturday, April 2, when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Bloomfield Road.

Between now and then, Critchley intends to use the time wisely by giving his first-team regulars a well deserved rest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players out injured, meanwhile, will be given the time to get back up to speed and hopefully prove their availability for a packed April schedule.

“It will give us a chance to get some of the injured players closer. It will be nice to have one or two extra bodies back and some important players,” Critchley said.

“Some players who haven’t had minutes will hopefully get some game time in some behind closed doors games and those who have played a lot will hopefully get some rest.

“We always think about what is best for the individual in the group.

Neil Critchley's side don't play again until the start of April

“To go two-and-a-half weeks without a game at this stage of the season is a bit strange. We’re in good form and we have a bit of momentum and it would be nice to keep playing, but it is what it is.

“We’ve got eight games in April so it’s going to be busy. But let’s hope we can get some players back and we can rest and recover and have a right go at the end of the season.”

A number of the sidelined players took part in a small-sized training session on the Bloomfield Road pitch after the recent 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Chris Maxwell, who hasn’t appeared since December, and midfielders Matty Virtue and Keshi Anderson were among them.

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel and Richard Keogh are all thought to be making good progress in their individual recoveries too.

“It looks like we haven’t got any injuries from our last game, which is always a bonus,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“You can see yourself Keshi is training, Matty Virtue is on the grass and training, Keyesey, Garbs, Jordan Gabriel, they won’t be far away if they’re not available.