Liam Bridcutt or Sonny Carey? Blackpool boss discusses who will replace suspended Kenny Dougall against Watford

The midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season on Tuesday night as the Seasiders played out a goalless draw against Sunderland.

It means the 29-year-old will serve a one-game suspension, missing Saturday’s game against Watford at Bloomfield Road.

With the likes of Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all out injured, that leaves Michael Appleton short on options in central midfield.

Callum Connolly, another option in the middle of the park, will be required at right-back to cover the absence of Jordan Gabriel, who is now sidelined with a freak knee injury suffered at home.

Assuming Charlie Patino and Callum Wright keep their places in the side, Appleton will have to choose between Liam Bridcutt and Sonny Carey for that third spot in midfield.

After signing Bridcutt on a free transfer, Appleton confirmed the Seasiders would have to ease the midfielder in given his previous injury problems.

Appleton may be forced to start Bridcutt despite wanting to ease him in

While Carey is likely to be match fit, a midfield trio of Carey, Patino and Wright might lack the necessary physical traits to compare with a side like Watford.

Discussing his midfield conundrum, Appleton told The Gazette: “At least we’ve got a couple of options in that position, which is one thing.