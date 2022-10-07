Injury update on Jordan Gabriel and James Husband ahead of Blackpool's clash against Watford

The defender missed Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Sunderland after suffering a freak lateral meniscus injury while at home.

The 24-year-old is likely to be out for the foreseeable future, with Callum Connolyl required to fill-in at right-back, but until Gabriel sees a specialist the club won’t be able to put a specific timeframe on his return.

Elsewhere, James Husband (calf) is still missing for this weekend’s clash against Watford but could come back into contention for the Sheffield United game next week.

“Other than Kenny’s suspension, we’re pretty much the same group as Tuesday,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

“It’s frustrating (to lose another player), but I suppose with the player Kenny is and what you want and expect from that area of the field, there’s always a risk - whether it’s defenders or defensively-minded midfield players you always know they could pick up five bookings before the cut-off point.

Blackpool are still waiting for news on the extent of Jordan Gabriel's injury

“It’s probably just a bit unfortunate for us and frustrating for us that it’s come at a time where we’ve obviously got quite a few injuries.

“As for Jordan, he saw the specialist last night I believe but I’ve not heard anything in terms of results or anything, timescales, the rehab situation or what not.

“I will know more later this morning.

“Jordan will be desperate, as we all will, to get a timeframe on it and start working on it.

“With Hubby, I don’t think there’s been anything that’s happened over the last 72 hours to suggest that his situation would be different, so with a bit of luck we can get through this game with a clean bill of health with the players we’ve got available to us and then hopefully get Hubby back part of the group next week.”