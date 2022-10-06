News you can trust since 1873
A montage image of Blackpool FC players on the pitch in new season kits through the years
12 retro pictures which show Blackpool Football Club's new kits season by season - back to the 80s and 90s

When football clubs reveal their new kits for the season, it’s a time of anticipation to see what the design will be like, especially for the fans.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:24 pm

Traditionally new shirts are introduced every year and we’ve dug through our archives to show how they have changed, year on year. They go back to the late 1980s to 2011.

1. Blackpool FC shirts

Keith Walwyn in action for Blackpool in 1989 - the kit was sponsored by Bass

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool FC shirts

David Eyres wearing the 1990/91 kit

Photo: National World

3. Blackpool FC shirts

Blackpool player Andy Watson wearing the 1993/94 shirt sponsored by Inenco

Photo: staff

4. Blackpool FC shirts

Micky Mellon on the ball in this match against Gilligham in 1997. The strip he's wearing spanned the seasons from 1995 - 1997

Photo: Submit

