News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Phil Barnes during the 1999-2000 season at Blackpool. A number of clean sheets lead to the club's promotion campaign to Division Two through the 2001 play-offs
Phil Barnes during the 1999-2000 season at Blackpool. A number of clean sheets lead to the club's promotion campaign to Division Two through the 2001 play-offs

10 pictures of Blackpool FC goalkeepers who made their name at Bloomfield Road

These retro pictures look back at the goalkeepers who made an impact at Bloomfield Road.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:55 am

They are the ones who made the most appearances whilst cementing their careers with the Seasiders. Can you remember them – particularly the ones from years back?

In case you missed them: 18 Blackpool Football Club players you will remember from the 1990s who shaped the game on the pitch through a decade

12 Blackpool Football Club players you will remember from the decade of the 1980s who shaped the game on the pitch

What did they do next? 16 pictures of EVERY player who steered Blackpool FC to victory in the Wembley play-off against Yeovil

1. Blackpool goalies

Steve Banks is Blackpool's goalkeeper coach but honed a successful four years with the side between 1995 and 1999

Photo: Phill Heywood

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool goalies

Matt Gilks makes a fantastic save during a match against Wigan. He played for Blackpool for six seasons from 2008-2014

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool goalies

Blackpool keeper John Burridge in 1971. He won his first honour with the Seasiders - the Anglo-Italian Cup. Blackpool beat Bologna 2–1 after extra time at Bologna's Stadio Comunale on June 12 1971

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool goalies

Blackpool's Richard Kingson after the final whistle during a Barclays Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. He played for Blackpool from 2010-2011. Dave Howarth/PA Wire

Photo: Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Wembley
Next Page
Page 1 of 2