Team captain Michael Jackson lifts the cup after Blackpool beat Yeovil in the League One play-off final at Wembley. In 2008 he transferred to Shewsbury Town and his latest signing was interim manager of Burnley U23s
What did they do next? 16 pictures of EVERY player who steered Blackpool FC to victory in the Wembley play-off against Yeovil

It was one of the most memorable matches in the history of Blackpool FC.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:45 pm

The Wembley play-offs where the Seasiders beat Yeovil 2-0 to secure their place in the Championship League. It was the season of 2006/07 and these guys are the ones who steered them to victory on that incredible day. They all moved on with their careers but at Bloomfield Road they’ll always be remembered.

1. Championship Heroes

Danny Coid started his Blackpool career at the tender age of 14 and stayed with the club until 2010 when he transferred to Rotherham United. In the summer of 2015 he moved to Ashton Town to become player-assistant manager. He is still one of the longest serving players for the Seasiders and is still highly thought of

Photo: Mark Pearson

2. Championship heroes

Scott Vernon celebrates a goal. The 38 year old is currently with Cleethorpes Town

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Championship Heroes

Keigan Parker currently plays for Thorniewood United in his Scottish homeland

Photo: Mark Pearson

4. Championship heroes

Claus Bech Jorgensen takes on former Blackpool player Richie Wellens in a match against Oldham Athletic. After retiring from the pitch, Jorgensen returned to Denmark to coach the AaB under-15 team in July 2019

Photo: Martin Bostock

