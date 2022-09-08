It was a tricky decade for the club as they navigated their way through the football league. It started well when The Seasiders scored promotion in 1992 to third-tier football after beating Scunthorpe United at Wembley in a play-off final. They maintained their position throughout the decade but were eventually relegated in the 1999/2000 campaign. Fans will certainly remember those years - and these players. Stick with us for more player galleries over the next few weeks.