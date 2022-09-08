News you can trust since 1873
Mid-fielder Micky Mellon made 125 appearances for Blackpool FC from 1994-1997
18 Blackpool Football Club players you will remember from the 1990s who shaped the game on the pitch through a decade

These talented players are just a fraction of the faces who played at Bloomfield Road during the 1990s but they all made their mark.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:45 pm

It was a tricky decade for the club as they navigated their way through the football league. It started well when The Seasiders scored promotion in 1992 to third-tier football after beating Scunthorpe United at Wembley in a play-off final. They maintained their position throughout the decade but were eventually relegated in the 1999/2000 campaign. Fans will certainly remember those years - and these players. Stick with us for more player galleries over the next few weeks.

1. 1990s squad

Steve Banks was BFC's goalkeeper from 1995 to 1999 and made 153 appearances

2. 1990s squad

Mark Bonner played for Blackpool from 1992 to 1998. He played in midfield and scored 14 goals in his 178 appearances

3. 1990s squad

This is John Hills in 1999 during a game against Reading - he was Man of the Match. Hills played for Blackpool from 1994–1995, 1998–2003 and 2007–2008 making 167 appearances

4. 1990s squad

Tony Ellis, centre forward, scored 55 goals in 147 appearances from 1994-1997

