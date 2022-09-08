18 Blackpool Football Club players you will remember from the 1990s who shaped the game on the pitch through a decade
These talented players are just a fraction of the faces who played at Bloomfield Road during the 1990s but they all made their mark.
By Claire Lark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:45 pm
It was a tricky decade for the club as they navigated their way through the football league. It started well when The Seasiders scored promotion in 1992 to third-tier football after beating Scunthorpe United at Wembley in a play-off final. They maintained their position throughout the decade but were eventually relegated in the 1999/2000 campaign. Fans will certainly remember those years - and these players. Stick with us for more player galleries over the next few weeks.
In case you missed them: Bloomfield Road Stadium: 29 evocative scenes of how a generation of fans will remember the home of Blackpool FC in the 70s, 80s and 90s
10 memorable scenes from when Blackpool FC played Bristol City in 2007- their first home game after promotion to the Championship League
Page 1 of 5