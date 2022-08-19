Bloomfield Road Stadium: 29 evocative scenes of how a generation of fans will remember the home of Blackpool FC in the 70s, 80s and 90s
These are real throwback photos of a different but highly memorable era of football in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:00 pm
This is what Bloomfield Road looked like back then – we are talking 70s but mainly 80s and 90s – and a generation of Blackpool fans will reminisce over the home games at the ground in stands which are a world away from the superb facilities they are used to today. The stands, tunnels, new floodlights, the exterior of the crumbling ground in the 80s – they will certainly bring back memories.
