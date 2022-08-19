News you can trust since 1873
Bloomfield Road Stadium: 29 evocative scenes of how a generation of fans will remember the home of Blackpool FC in the 70s, 80s and 90s

These are real throwback photos of a different but highly memorable era of football in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:00 pm

This is what Bloomfield Road looked like back then – we are talking 70s but mainly 80s and 90s – and a generation of Blackpool fans will reminisce over the home games at the ground in stands which are a world away from the superb facilities they are used to today. The stands, tunnels, new floodlights, the exterior of the crumbling ground in the 80s – they will certainly bring back memories.

1. Bloomfield Road Stadium

This is how fans will remember how Blackpool Football Club looked in March 1986

2. Bloomfield Road Stadium

The caption on the back of this photo from August 1980 says :'Heigh Ho - it's a busy life as Blackpool's bid to improve ground conditions gets under way in Scratching Shed'

3. Bloomfield Road Stadium

No words needed - it says it all...

4. Bloomfield Road Stadium

Taking out seats in the stand in 1985

