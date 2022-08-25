News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Blackpool's Andy Morrell celebrates his goal. Keith Southern, as he was with most things during the afternoon, was at the heart of it. A short corner found him on the edge of the box and he fired in a powerful drive which somehow Morrell managed to divert into the net.
Blackpool's Andy Morrell celebrates his goal. Keith Southern, as he was with most things during the afternoon, was at the heart of it. A short corner found him on the edge of the box and he fired in a powerful drive which somehow Morrell managed to divert into the net.

10 memorable scenes from when Blackpool FC played Bristol City in 2007- their first home game after promotion to the Championship League

Ahead of Blackpool’s home game against Bristol City on Saturday, we’ve unearthed some photos from 15 years ago - hiking back to 2007.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:45 pm

It was a time when Blackpool FC were riding high on the back of a stunning 11 game running win – and, more memorably, when they had secured promotion to the Championship League. They had done remarkably well and their clash against Bristol City on August 18 2007 was a hard but fairly fought game between two sides who tried to attack and play good football. Their 1-1 draw brought the winning streak to an end but as The Gazette reported, the phenomenal run was a ‘once in a lifetime thing and one hell of an achievement’. Andy Morrell’s goal came in the 52nd minute only to be equalised by City’s Scott Murray who powered in a blistering volley. Were you there? These photos show key, memorable moments.

In case you missed them: Memory Match: Keigan Parker helps Blackpool edge past Swansea City to all-but secure survival

Memory Match: Blackpool smash Leeds United thanks to five-star display

1. Memory Match

After a goalless first half, Keith Southern came closest to breaking the deadlock but his low, angled drive from the edge of the area hit the post

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

2. Memory Match

Sliding across the turf in traditional style - Blackpool's Andy Morrell celebrates his goal

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

3. Memory Match

Andy Morrell's shot beats Bristol keeper Chris Weale

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

4. Memory Match

Grayson made two predictable changes, replacing John Hills and the crocked Ian Evatt with Wes Hoolahan and Kaspars Gorkss, and one controversial alteration bringing in Ben Burgess and dropping Keigan Parker to the bench - for a time anyway. This is Ben Burgess in action

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBristol CityThe GazetteSwansea CityLeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 3