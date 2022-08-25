It was a time when Blackpool FC were riding high on the back of a stunning 11 game running win – and, more memorably, when they had secured promotion to the Championship League. They had done remarkably well and their clash against Bristol City on August 18 2007 was a hard but fairly fought game between two sides who tried to attack and play good football. Their 1-1 draw brought the winning streak to an end but as The Gazette reported, the phenomenal run was a ‘once in a lifetime thing and one hell of an achievement’. Andy Morrell’s goal came in the 52nd minute only to be equalised by City’s Scott Murray who powered in a blistering volley. Were you there? These photos show key, memorable moments.