Just under 2,500 Blackpool fans made the trip to the John Smith's Stadium, then known as the Galpharm

11 memorable pictures from the last time Blackpool won away at Huddersfield Town

Blackpool take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday looking to claim a first victory at the John Smith’s Stadium since 2007.

By Matt Scrafton
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 1:00 pm

The last time the Seasiders emerged victorious in West Yorkshire, Claus Jorgensen and Robbie Williams scored in a 2-0 win on Easter Monday.

Just short of 2,500 Blackpool fans made the trip across the Pennines to witness Simon Grayson’s side beat the Terriers for the third time during the 2006/07 season.

The Seasiders had previously beaten them at Bloomfield Road in the league and away in the FA Cup.

The victory, Blackpool’s seventh from their last 10 games, also coincided with a first appearance for loanee Joe Hart, who obviously went on to enjoy a stellar career with England and Manchester City.

1

Claus Jorgensen gets to grips with Huddersfield's Adnan Ahmed

Photo: Steve Szydlowski



2

Loanee Joe Hart made his first appearance for the Seasiders

Photo: Steve Szydlowski



3

Joe Hart produces a fine save from Martin McIntosh

Photo: Steve Szydlowski



4

Joe Hart foils Huddersfield's Andy Booth

Photo: Steve Szydlowski


BlackpoolHuddersfield TownSeasidersWest YorkshireSimon Grayson
