11 memorable pictures from the last time Blackpool won away at Huddersfield Town
Blackpool take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday looking to claim a first victory at the John Smith’s Stadium since 2007.
The last time the Seasiders emerged victorious in West Yorkshire, Claus Jorgensen and Robbie Williams scored in a 2-0 win on Easter Monday.
Just short of 2,500 Blackpool fans made the trip across the Pennines to witness Simon Grayson’s side beat the Terriers for the third time during the 2006/07 season.
The Seasiders had previously beaten them at Bloomfield Road in the league and away in the FA Cup.
The victory, Blackpool’s seventh from their last 10 games, also coincided with a first appearance for loanee Joe Hart, who obviously went on to enjoy a stellar career with England and Manchester City.