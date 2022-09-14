News you can trust since 1873
Seasiders hero Paul Stewart played up front from 1981 to 1987 making 205 appearances and tallying up 56 goals
12 Blackpool Football Club players you will remember from the decade of the 1980s who shaped the game on the pitch

The 1980s saw the Seasiders strive for promotion - finally making it to Division Three by the middle of the decade.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:45 pm

It was the 1984–85 season, which was their 77th season in the Football League. Blackpool finished second in Division Four achieving automatic promotion.

John Deary was the club's top scorer, with fifteen goals (thirteen in the league and two in the League Cup). He is pictured among the faces of the 80s who took the home side up a notch – they’ll bring those memories back. See next week for a run down of the players who took Blackpool into the Championship League in 2006/2007 – and where they are now.

This was Colin Methven in 1989 who captained Blackpool FC. He played for the Seasiders from 1986–1990 and was a defender

This was Mike Davies when he was Blackpool FC reserve team coach. His whole career was spent at Blackpool from 1984–1995 clocking up 310 appearances on the pitch

This isn't 1980s but the Blackpool team and staff of 1978-79 (minus Mel Holden and Derek Spence). This is the only photo we could find in our archive which included Paul Gardner who played for the Seasiders until 1982. He is pictured in this team line-up along with other footballing heroes from the era. Back Row Alan Waldron, Jim Weston, Paul Gardner, Tommy Sermanni, Steve Bissell. Second Back L-R Manager Bob Stokoe, Brian Wilson, John May, Bobby Tynan, Bob Ward, Iain Hesford< Stan McEwan, Max Thompson and coach Stan Ternent. Next row Dave Tong, Vic Davidson, Peter Suddaby, Billy Ronson , Jeff Chandler , Dave Hockaday. Front Row Keith Bowey, Jimmy hall, Paul Cruickshank and Larry Milligan.

Colin Greenall pictured in 1983. He played for the Seasiders from 1981–1986

