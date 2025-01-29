Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes is attracting interest from elsewhere in League One.

The 34-year-old was a key man for the Seasiders while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season, but has fallen down the pecking order since making his move permanent in the summer.

Football League World report that Cambridge United have made an enquiry for the experienced forward.

The U’s currently find themselves in a relegation battle in the third tier, sitting 23rd in the table after picking up just 21 points from 27 games.

Rhodes was initially a success on the Fylde Coast after making the move to Blackpool on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023.

During his first half season with the Seasiders, he found the back of the net 15 times, before being disrupted by two lengthy injuries from the end of January onwards.

Despite the striker’s struggles towards the back end of his loan spell, he was quickly snapped up on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Things have ultimately not worked out throughout the campaign so far, with no goals coming his way in the league, and only three starts under his belt.

In recent times, he’s had to settle for limited minutes off the bench, and was an unused substitute in Blackpool’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Bruce’s past thoughts on Rhodes

Rhodes’ last goal came in a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup at the beginning of December.

After being introduced at half time, the 34-year-old was able to have a positive impact, before being forced off with concussion.

Discussing the forward at the time, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce said: “We all know Jordan, and I just wish he was 25 instead of 35 because he’s been a great pro all of his life and a top class goal scorer.

“We have to accept he’s in the winter of his career. He played very well against Birmingham, he scored the goal, and then had to be carried off which wasn’t great.”

Rhodes’ career to date

Rhodes started his professional career with Ipswich Town, before making a permanent move to Huddersfield in 2009.

During his first spell with the Terriers, he recorded 70 goals in 122 League One outings, helping the club promotion via the play-offs in 2012, before joining Blackburn Rovers.

Following his time at Ewood Park, he went on to have permanent stints with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021.

Throughout his career to date, Rhodes has scored 243 times and provided 45 assists in 650 appearances.