Blackpool's 2024/25 League One season ticket prices compare to Bolton, Reading, Leyton Orient and others
Blackpool apparently are offering the sixth cheapest season ticket in League One based on the lowest cost of an adult for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.
Most areas of the ground have seen price increases, however out of the 21 clubs that have provided information on their season tickets, it is still less than 15 of their counterparts.
A season ticket for an adult in the Family Stand starts at £315, which is up from £26 last season. In other areas of the ground it is £375, which is an increase of £26 from the 2023/24 season. Chief executive Julian Winter earlier this month explained the reason for increasing the prices by admitting that the club were faced with their own challenges in the cost of living crisis.
He said: "My job as CEO and the other staff members in the executive team have to try to increase revenue for the club across everything we do and manage costs effectively so we’re not wholly reliant on Simon (Sadler) writing a big cheque at the end of the year. If we produce the right product it’ll still be a value for money purchase.
“We can’t lose sight of the fact that this club costs a lot of money to run, so we’re looking at all the additional elements of revenue, different concepts and different ideas to drive more money.
"Like everyone else, the additional cost of living is applied to the football club in a big way. Gas, electric and utilities have all gone up, so we’re all affected by the same things- we need to find a way to navigate that difficult time.”
League One season ticket prices 2024/25
Huddersfield Town** - £249 / £249
Bolton Wanderers* - £249 / £350
Northampton Town* - £289 / £413
Burton Albion* - £301 / £369
Charlton Athletic - £310 / £425
Blackpool* - £315 / £441
Mansfield Town* - £325 / £385
Wigan Athletic* - £329 / £366
Exeter City* - £338 / £426
Wrexham* - £340 / £363
Reading* - £340 / £397
Leyton Orient* - £347 / £423
Barnsley* - £349 / £437
Peterborough United* - £349 / £525
Bristol Rovers* - £359 / £452
Wycombe Wanderers - £362 / £438
Shrewsbury Town* £375 / £490
Cambridge United* - £390 / £463
Lincoln City* - £399 / £417
Rotherham United* - £405 / £450
Stockport County* - £435 / £450
Figures are sourced by the Peterborough Telegraph and Bristol Post, which does not yet have fixtures for Birmingham City, Crawley Town or Stevenage.
* is based on early bird and renewal prices whilst ** is for early bird prices with those on general sale not yet released.
