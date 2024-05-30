Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday. (Image: Camera Sport)

Season ticket prices among the clubs competing in the 2024/25 season have been compared - here’s where Blackpool rank.

Blackpool apparently are offering the sixth cheapest season ticket in League One based on the lowest cost of an adult for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Most areas of the ground have seen price increases, however out of the 21 clubs that have provided information on their season tickets, it is still less than 15 of their counterparts.

A season ticket for an adult in the Family Stand starts at £315, which is up from £26 last season. In other areas of the ground it is £375, which is an increase of £26 from the 2023/24 season. Chief executive Julian Winter earlier this month explained the reason for increasing the prices by admitting that the club were faced with their own challenges in the cost of living crisis.

He said: "My job as CEO and the other staff members in the executive team have to try to increase revenue for the club across everything we do and manage costs effectively so we’re not wholly reliant on Simon (Sadler) writing a big cheque at the end of the year. If we produce the right product it’ll still be a value for money purchase.

“We can’t lose sight of the fact that this club costs a lot of money to run, so we’re looking at all the additional elements of revenue, different concepts and different ideas to drive more money.

"Like everyone else, the additional cost of living is applied to the football club in a big way. Gas, electric and utilities have all gone up, so we’re all affected by the same things- we need to find a way to navigate that difficult time.”

League One season ticket prices 2024/25

Burton Albion* - £301 / £369

Blackpool* - £315 / £441

Exeter City* - £338 / £426

Shrewsbury Town* £375 / £490

Cambridge United* - £390 / £463

Stockport County* - £435 / £450

Figures are sourced by the Peterborough Telegraph and Bristol Post , which does not yet have fixtures for Birmingham City , Crawley Town or Stevenage.