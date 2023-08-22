League One news: Portsmouth and Reading eye midfielders, Barnsley priced out of swoop

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for their next game

Blackpool are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Lincoln City. The Seasiders have drawn their last three games in a row.

They will be eager to return to winning ways at the LNER Stadium on Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Barnsley priced out

Barnsley have been linked with a move for MK Dons defender Jack Tucker before the end of the transfer window. However, according to reporter Alan Nixon, the transfer fee required in order to land the League Two man is too high for the Tykes. The centre-back, who is a product of the Gillingham academy, joined his current club 12 months ago.

Portsmouth eye Premier League man

Portsmouth are reportedly interested in Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin. Football.London claim John Mousinho’s side are keen on luring him to Fratton Park to further bolster their squad. The 21-year-old has had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge in the past at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town.

Reading want midfielder

Reading are looking into a deal for AFC Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park. As per Football Insider, the Royals are admirers of the former Republic of Ireland youth international along with Birmingham City in the Championship. He has been with the Cherries since joining them in 2016 from St Kevin’s Boys but is down the pecking order at the moment.

Charlton Athletic sign goalkeeper