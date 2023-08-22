Blackpool transfers: 20-year-old striker linked with Bloomfield Road switch

Blackpool have until the transfer deadline on Friday 1st September to bring in more players

Blackpool are being linked with a move for Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi. The Seasiders could see the League Two man as someone to bolster their attacking department.

According to a report by Football League World, the attacker is ‘set’ to move to Bloomfield Road. Neil Critchley has just over a week left of the transfer window to bring in more players.

Blackpool have struggled for goals over recent weeks and may look to sharpen their options up top before the deadline. They have drawn their last three League One outings 0-0 against Exeter City, Port Vale and Leyton Orient.

Kouassi, 20, is a product of the Sutton United academy and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has had loan spells away at Bedfont Sports, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Chesham United in non-league in the past to get some experience under his belt and boost his development.

He broke into the U’s first-team a couple of years ago and has since made 46 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with four goals. Matt Gray’s side were promoted to the Football League back in 2021 and have since adapted well to the step up from the National League.