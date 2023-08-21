News you can trust since 1873
15 strikers who Blackpool should sign including Birmingham City, Fulham and MK Dons men - gallery

Blackpool haven’t scored since the opening day of the season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Blackpool have drawn their last three League One outings 0-0 against Exeter City, Port Vale and Leyton Orient. The Tangerines are struggling to find the net at the moment, although they haven’t conceded at the other end which is impressive.

Neil Critchley has until the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September to bring in any more signings. Next up is a trip to the LNER Stadium this weekend as they look to pick up all three points against the Imps. Here is a look at 15 strikers who Blackpool could try and sign to bolster their attacking department...

1. Sam Cosgrove, Birmingham

2. Josh Coburn, Middlesbrough

3. Jordan Rhodes, Huddersfield

4. Chris Martin

5. Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough

6. Daniel Udoh, Shrewsbury

7. Josh Magennis, Wigan

8. James Collins, Derby

