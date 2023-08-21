Blackpool have drawn their last three League One outings 0-0 against Exeter City, Port Vale and Leyton Orient. The Tangerines are struggling to find the net at the moment, although they haven’t conceded at the other end which is impressive.

Neil Critchley has until the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September to bring in any more signings. Next up is a trip to the LNER Stadium this weekend as they look to pick up all three points against the Imps. Here is a look at 15 strikers who Blackpool could try and sign to bolster their attacking department...