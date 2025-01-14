League One boss responds to reported Blackpool interest in 11-goal winger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth has responded to Blackpool’s reported interest in Tom Bloxham.

The Shropshire Star claim the Seasiders are interested in making a move for the 21-year-old - who has found the back of the net four times in 22 appearances in League One this season.

One of his goals came against Steve Bruce’s side on New Year’s Day, with his strike cancelling out an earlier goal from Apter in a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

After spending the latter part of his youth career with the Salop, the winger was handed his professional debut back in 2021.

In total, he’s already made 126 outings for Shrewsbury, scoring 11 times, as well as spending time on loan with Morecambe.

Addressing the report linking Blackpool with Bloxham, Ainsworth told the Shropshire Star: "I think that if people were not interested in him, then I would be surprised. He has done really well over the years he has been here.

“He is a threat. He is a quick player and a ball carrier, and they are things that I love in my team.

“I am sure it is probably not just Blackpool that are interested in him - that's the reports coming out at the moment.

“Again, we will see where that one goes, Tom has done really well for me, and I rate him as a player.”

In the same press conference, Ainsworth was reluctant to confirm whether an official approach had been made.

“I am not going to disclose anything like that," he added.

“The rumours are out there, and it would be remiss of me to start stirring or inflaming those rumours anymore.”

Since Ainsworth’s comments, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has reported Bloxham is undergoing a medical after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

Blackpool boss Bruce has identified the wide areas as a key area of recruitment for the Seasiders.

On Monday night, Sammy Silvera became the Fylde Coast outfit’s first signing of the month, with the winger joining the club from Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season.

Discussing what Blackpool wanted from the transfer window last week, Bruce said: “I think you’ve got to look at what we’ve got for the way we play, and we’ve got two wide players who are very good,” Bruce added.

“Young Rob (Apter) has had a wonderful first season in his introduction to life in division one, CJ (Hamilton) is a threat in any division, especially this one.

“We haven’t got any natural wide players to back them up, and what’s happened with CJ being out for eight to 10 weeks, we’ve been fiddling around either playing fullbacks or midfielder players.

“It’s an area we need to strengthen, you don’t have to be a scientist to work that out.

“The more options you’ve got the better. We’ve not had a natural successor for CJ. We’ve got an abundance of centre backs and left backs, and we’re covered in midfield, but up the top end of the pitch and in wide areas we’re short.”