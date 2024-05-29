Blackpool supporters beat their average away attendance of 1,066 from last season. (Image: Camera Sport)

A League One table based on average away attendances in 2023/24 has been published - and Blackpool are in a good position.

Blackpool may have missed out on the play-offs but their supporters made the top six in a League One table based on average away attendances.

Final figures have been posted that that show that the Seasiders boasted the fifth biggest average away attendance in League One, two places higher than their position in the home table. They have an average of 1,111 and are one of nine clubs with a four figure average.

Blackpool had an average of 1,066 in the Championship in the 2022/23 season, and so it's a slight improvement in the division below. They had some close games nearby such as Fleetwood Town this season, and took more than 4,000 supporters to Bolton Wanderers back in November. The lowest following Blackpool had was 313.

Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town have the lowest average in the division with only 175 fans travelling to games. Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town and Wycombe Wanderers would have gone down with averages of 309, 368 and 500.

Derby County, who finished second in the division on the pitch had the best with 2,110 supporters travelling to games. Portsmouth who won the league were second with 1,788 travelling from Fratton Park each week. The other teams in the top six included Bolton on 1,742, Reading on 1,229 and Oxford United with 1,087.

League One average away attendances 2023/24

Fleetwood Town - 175

Burton Albion - 309

Cheltenham Town - 368

Wycombe Wanderers - 500

Stevenage - 517

Shrewsbury Town - 562

Exeter City - 584

Cambridge United - 706

Lincoln City - 825

Northampton Town - 839

Port Vale - 853

Peterborough United - 896

Leyton Orient - 941

Bristol Rovers - 946

Wigan Athletic - 988

Carlisle United - 1,018