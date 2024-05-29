Final League One away attendance table shows biggest fanbases out of Blackpool, Carlisle United, Leyton Orient and more
Blackpool may have missed out on the play-offs but their supporters made the top six in a League One table based on average away attendances.
Final figures have been posted that that show that the Seasiders boasted the fifth biggest average away attendance in League One, two places higher than their position in the home table. They have an average of 1,111 and are one of nine clubs with a four figure average.
Blackpool had an average of 1,066 in the Championship in the 2022/23 season, and so it's a slight improvement in the division below. They had some close games nearby such as Fleetwood Town this season, and took more than 4,000 supporters to Bolton Wanderers back in November. The lowest following Blackpool had was 313.
Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town have the lowest average in the division with only 175 fans travelling to games. Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town and Wycombe Wanderers would have gone down with averages of 309, 368 and 500.
Derby County, who finished second in the division on the pitch had the best with 2,110 supporters travelling to games. Portsmouth who won the league were second with 1,788 travelling from Fratton Park each week. The other teams in the top six included Bolton on 1,742, Reading on 1,229 and Oxford United with 1,087.
League One average away attendances 2023/24
Fleetwood Town - 175
Burton Albion - 309
Cheltenham Town - 368
Wycombe Wanderers - 500
Stevenage - 517
Shrewsbury Town - 562
Exeter City - 584
Cambridge United - 706
Lincoln City - 825
Northampton Town - 839
Port Vale - 853
Peterborough United - 896
Leyton Orient - 941
Bristol Rovers - 946
Wigan Athletic - 988
Carlisle United - 1,018
Barnsley - 1,033
Charlton Athletic - 1,057
Oxford United - 1,087
Blackpool - 1,111
Reading - 1,229
Bolton Wanderers - 1,742
Portsmouth - 1,788
Derby County - 2,110
*Figures are sourced from EFL football website The 72.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.