Latest supercomputer predicts final League One table - and where Blackpool will finish after Reading and Bolton Wanderers results
Steve Bruce’s men would’ve kept close tabs keep on Saturday afternoon’s round of third-tier fixtures as the campaign races towards its climax.
Of course, the Seasiders weren’t in action due to Birmingham City’s involvement in Sunday’s EFL Trophy final against Peterborough United.
The Bloomfield Road outfit now have a game in hand over their rivals, who all had mixed results on Saturday.
Although Blackpool clawed their way back into top six contention, those hopes were dented after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United before their break.
With the gap to the play-offs eight points going into this weekend’s fixtures, their task over the final five games now grows even greater, with nine points now the difference for the Seasiders.
Reading, who occupy sixth and the final spot, couldn’t find a breakthrough against 19th-placed Northampton and were held to a 0-0 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. The Royals now sit three points clear of Leyton Orient in seventh.
Meanwhile, Bolton lost ground in the race after suffering a 4-1 defeat by Barnsley. The Trotters are three points away from the play-offs and have won just two of their past six games.
Huddersfield also slipped up as they fell to a shock 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Burton Albion.
Leyton Orient were the biggest winners in the race for the final top six spot as they reduced the gap to Reading to three points. Richie Wellens’ men claimed a 3-1 win over struggling Crawley to move up to seventh.
Blackpool have an opportunity to close the gap to the top six on Good Friday when they make the trip to Stevenage. The Seasiders have won five of their previous seven games and will look to end the season on a high.
But do Bruce’s men have any sort of chance of a play-off spot?
Well, we’ve taken to football statistic’s website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final League One table will look as well as the race for a top six position.
Predicted final League One table
1st: Birmingham City - 108 points; 2nd: Wrexham - 88 points; 3rd: Wycombe Wanderers - 87 points; 4th: Stockport County - 83 points; 5th: Charlton Athletic - 82 points; 6th: Reading - 76 points; 7th: Bolton Wanderers - 72 points; 8th: Leyton Orient - 72 points; 9th: Huddersfield Town - 70 points; 10th: Blackpool - 68 points; 11th: Barnsley - 63 points; 12th: Lincoln City - 60 points; 13th: Rotherham United - 60 points; 14th: Stevenage - 58 points; 15th: Exeter City - 58 points; 16th: Wigan Athletic - 54 points; 17th: Peterborough United - 54 points; 18th: Northampton Town - 52 points; 19th: Mansfield Town - 52 points; 20th: Burton Albion - 47 points; 21st: Bristol Rovers - 46 points; 22nd: Crawley Town - 40 points; 23rd: Cambridge United - 59 points; 24th: Shrewsbury Town - 34 points.
