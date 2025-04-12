'Battle on the wing' and 'close call for key defensive partner' - Blackpool's current strongest XI

Just a few games into the campaign, the club underwent a massive change following the sacking of Neil Critchley and the appointment of Steve Bruce.

The wing-back focused system of the previous 12 months was thrown out of the window, with a 4-4-2 formation making its return on the Fylde Coast.

Initially this change left the Seasiders short in certain areas, but during the January transfer window some early radical changes were made – which will no doubt be a sign of things to come this summer.

While Blackpool have been hard to beat under Bruce, a lack of winning edge at times is set to be costly to their top six ambitions, with a big swing needed for them to reach the play-offs.

Despite this, there have been a number of impressive figures throughout the season so far.

Here’s our strongest Seasiders XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer We'll start with an obvious choice, it's got to be Harry Tyrer in goal. Despite his early struggles, which saw him lose his spot at one stage, the Everton loanee has been able to cement his spot between the sticks in recent times.

Odel Offiah The right back position is also straightforward, and goes to a loanee as well. Odel Offiah has been up there with Blackpool's best players this season. He's not had too many bad days in defence, and going forward he's a real threat.

Matthew Pennington This is a slightly more complicated pick. A number of players have partnered Olly Casey in defence this season, and Matthew Pennington probably just edges it due to Elkan Baggott's injury problems. The defender had a tough start to the campaign, but has looked better in recent times.

Olly Casey Olly Casey's inclusion is a given, with the centre back being a rock for the Seasiders.

James Husband Left back is another tough call. Hayden Coulson provides better quality when it comes to getting forward and being on the front foot, but James Husband edges it based on the defensive side of the position.