Former Wycombe chief closing in on £25m takeover of Blackpool's League One rivals

Blackpool's League One rivals Reading are closing in a long-awaited takeover.

Former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig has agreed a £25m deal to buy the Royals, according to The Sun.

The American businessman has revived last summer’s offer to chief Dai Yongge to purchase the Berkshire outfit, who are weeks away from from a possible EFL suspension.

It comes just days after the takeover saga took a fresh twist when the club announced that exclusivity talks with Robert Platek came to an end and advanced dialouge had become with an alternate bidder.

A statement from Reading’s official club website on Wednesday read: ‘Since the last statement dated 27th March, the exclusivity period with the prospective buyer has now expired, and club representatives are now in advanced dialogue with an alternative bidder. Negotiations between the parties are proceeding in a professional and positive manner, with full recognition from all concerned of the need to bring a sale of the club to a conclusion for all stakeholders, including players, staff and supporters.

‘Following a request from the club, last week the EFL extended the time allowed for Mr Dai to divest his interests in the club until 22 April. The parties are working to complete negotiations at the earliest opportunity and expect to meet the EFL’s requirements. In the interim, the club has taken steps to ensure that the ongoing financial obligations, including taxes and payroll, will be met in full. As matters progress, the club will issue additional information accordingly.’

Now, reports have emerged that Couhig is closing in on a £25m takeover after a failed attempt to purchase the Berkshire outfit in August.

The former Wycombe chief faces a race against time to complete a deal, though, with the EFL giving Yongge a deadline of April 22 to sell up or the Royals face expulsion.

Former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig is closing in on a deal to take over Reading. | Getty Images

The Chinese businessman was disqualified as an owner in February due to debts in China and initially put the club up for sale more than 600 days ago.

Since then, frustrated supporters have conducted a number of protests inside and outside the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reacting to the news of Couhig’s potential deal, protest group Sell Before We Dai said: ‘Starting with the positives, Reading FC’s commitment to regular communication is appreciated. We are also incredibly relieved to read that provisions have been made to satisfy wages and the taxman. However, treating these basics as “good news” is indicative of how far we have fallen. This is yet another statement which represents the staggering incompetence that has characterised this club since 2017. "Staggering incompetence from the EFL saw Dai Yongge enter our club, staggering incompetence defined his stewardship of the club. Perhaps it is fitting that staggering incompetence has come to define his efforts to exit the club too.

‘It is increasingly clear that – despite multiple assurances this was not the case – Rob Couhig’s legal manoeuvring has deterred alternative new owners, most recently including Robert Platek. While Couhig’s actions may leave a bitter taste in the mouth for a number of fans, it is also the incompetence of our ownership and their respective legal counsel that has allowed this ludicrous legal situation to materialise.

‘We strongly suspect that Couhig is now the club’s alternative bidder. This is due to confirmation from the club that financial support has been secured – something which would have been difficult to obtain externally, except from Couhig, due to his hold on securities. Sell Before We Dai has always maintained a position of being “owner agnostic” or, in less grandiose terms, “anyone but Dai”, and we won’t change that now.

‘As a result, it’s the same message from us. Whoever the ‘new’ bidder is, please just get the takeover done. Everything good about this club is being betrayed by this disastrous sale process and it’s distracting from a truly incredible season on the pitch. We have the threat of an EFL disqualification hanging over our heads and only five players contracted past the summer – the need for speed cannot be understated.

‘If we’ve called this completely wrong and there is a different bidder in the mix, who has a deal agreed with Couhig, and Dai has shaken his magic money tree to fund the club while a takeover progresses, we look forward to a swift completion and pigs flying over the SCL Stadium.’

Blackpool currently sit eight points clear of Reading, who occupy the final play-off spot. Steve Bruce’s men are not in action this weekend due to Birmingham’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final.

