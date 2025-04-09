Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of League One fixtures took place on Tuesday night - with a clearer picture painted of what the table could look like at the end of the season.

In the battle for sixth spot: Bolton Wanderers, Reading, Huddersfield Town and Leyton Orient all played their games in hand on 10th place Blackpool.

All four will also be in action again on Saturday afternoon, whereas the Seasiders will only next step out onto the pitch on Good Friday away to Stevenage, after their meeting with Birmingham City was postponed due to the Blues’ participation in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday.

A 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United was a damaging blow to the hopes of a late play-off push for Steve Bruce’s side, and things didn’t improve with the midweek fixtures.

Here’s what unfolded:

Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Reading

Reading took pole position in the battle for sixth, as they came away from the Croud Meadow with three points.

After falling behind in the 34th minute, Michael Appleton’s side had pulled the scores level at the beginning of the second half, but it didn’t take long for the Royals to retake the lead, before strengthening it.

A week ago, it seemed as if the Seasiders were breathing down the neck of the Berkshire outfit, but now find themselves eight points behind them having played the same number of games.

Noel Hunt’s side are away to Northampton Town this weekend, where they will look to strengthen their position further, as they continue to click on the pitch despite their off-field issues.

Reading points total with five games remaining: 68.

Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Rotherham United

Rotherham inflicted damage on another team pushing for the top six, with a Sam Nombe goal giving the Millers a 1-0 win at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The gap between Blackpool and the Wanderers remains at six points, as Bolton prepare for an away trip to Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Bolton points total with five games remaining: 66.

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Huddersfield also failed to make any ground on sixth spot, as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Wycombe Wanderers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers are up against Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.

Huddersfield points total with five games remaining: 64.

Mansfield Town 2-3 Leyton Orient

Despite falling 1-0 behind early on, Leyton Orient were able to see off the challenge of Mansfield to pick up an important three points.

The O’s remain in ninth, but keep their play-off hopes alive, sitting five points off Reading, as they prepare to head to Crawley on Saturday.

Leyton Orient points total with five games remaining: 63.

The situation for Blackpool

Blackpool were defeated by Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Things didn’t go Blackpool’s way on Tuesday night. Following Saturday, they needed the luck that everyone above them would drop points, but sadly that wasn’t the case.

While they won’t be as many as 12 points behind sixth when they take to the pitch on Good Friday because of Bolton’s loss, the gap could still be up to 11 if Reading pick up another victory at the weekend.

A win away to Rotherham on Saturday, and you might’ve said two out of four losing would’ve been a good outcome, but sadly now only a full sweep of defeats in the next few game weeks will be the Seasiders only way back in.

Blackpool points total with five games remaining: 60.

Elsewhere in League One

Birmingham secured promotion (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tuesday night also saw Birmingham confirm their promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking, as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Blues next aim in the third tier will be to clinch the title, with a 14 point gap currently existing between them and Wrexham in third.

