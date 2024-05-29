Sheffield Wednesday make first move to sign Everton, West Ham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest transfer target
Blackpool loan star Karamoko Dembele could be offered a chance to return to England after transfer interest from the Championship.
Our friends at The Star are reporting that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing the Seasiders Player of the Year. The Owls are said to have made contact with Dembele's parent club Stade Brestois 29 about a potential move for the attacker.
Wednesday's move for Dembele is in the early stages, but it is yet unclear whether the French side would be willing to let him leave. Brest finished third in Ligue One and have qualified for the Champions League, which will give them money to spend on new players, but after Dembele's spell in League One, they could be inclined to keep him after his positive experience with Blackpool.
Dembele was recognised for his efforts during his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road by winning in several categories at the end of season awards. He won the Junior Seasiders Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Supporters' Player of the Season.
The 21-year-old played in 47 matches for Blackpool in the 2023/24 season and registered 14 assists and nine goals, making him one of the most creative players across the third division. Only Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Harrison Burrows provided more assists than him last term.
Dembele is under contract with Brest until the summer of 2026, and there is interest from teams in the Premier League and in the Championship.
In March it was reported that Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Fulham and Brentford had all watched over him, as well as title winners Leicester City and play-off winners Southampton. Leeds United, who are preparing for another year in the Championship after their defeat last Sunday and Middlesbrough are also keeping tabs.
