Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this week, it was reported by HITC that three Premier League teams and four Championship sides have a keen interest in the youngster. Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham are keeping tabs on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Championship, all three of the teams relegated last year; Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton are keeping tabs along with play-off chasing Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old has 19 goal contributions this season in the form of 12 goals and seven assists. It makes him the most involved player in attack out of the whole squad. His form has now been recognised by Jordan Rhodes, who himself has been a key player for the Seasiders this term.

“Karamoko Dembele is a player with a huge amount of talent,” he said to Football League World.

“I had heard of him before he came to Blackpool and was someone who came with a great reputation in Scotland, coming through the ranks at Celtic, so it was no surprise to me to see him playing like he has been this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he gets the ball at his feet, there is not too many players better at it in the league.

“He’s got a huge amount of bravery for his age and the way he’s taken to League One with relative ease, has been brilliant, and it’s a credit to him.

“With his attitude and confidence at this age, the sky is the limit for him.”

Dembele and Rhodes are two of 12 players set to leave Bloomfield Road at the end of the campaign. Eight players are out of contract whilst four loanees will return to their respective clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad