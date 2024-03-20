Blackpool have given their support for football to have an independent regular. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Blackpool's week without a match continues as their players take stock of the 2023/24 season over the international break.

The Seasiders are not in action this weekend with their match against Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town moved to mid-April. One player has been called up for international duty and that is Shayne Lavery who will represent Northern Ireland this week against Romania and Scotland.

Blackpool back Government

Blackpool have given their support to the introduction of an Independent Regular. The Football Governance Bill in parliament is to be publicised shortly and it will include things such as blocking breakaway competitions like the European Super League, whilst making fit and proper tests for ownership changes more stringent, as well as promoting financial sustainability.

CEO Julian Winter said on the official club website: “This is something the Club has been in support of since the initial idea came to public view and as such we welcome the introduction of the bill to Parliament.

“We look forward to further details coming to light with hope that the legislation can help shape a brighter future for the game.”

Derby County stance on Cardiff City man

Paul Warne has said that he won't be ruling out Derby County signing Ebou Adams on a permanent basis in the summer, but that will be up his parent club to decide on that. Adams joined on loan from Cardiff City in January and has made an immediate impact for the Rams who are chasing automatic promotion to the Championship.

"First and foremost he has been excellent and I think the world of Ebou," Warne said at a fans forum. "But this sounds like a football manager answer, which isn't like me, but he's Cardiff's player.

"They've kindly loaned him to us and while he wasn't in their plans for this period of time, it doesn't mean he won't be in their plans for the next period.

"I suppose you could argue that he's still got potentially seven and I hate to say it but 10 games to keep trying to impress us. He's got an opportunity to try and win something here, but fundamentally, he's Cardiff's player. It's probably less likely than more likely."

