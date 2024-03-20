Blackpool were accompanied by 2,931 members of the Bloomfield Road faithful for Saturday's trip to Wigan - which was the third biggest away support recorded in the whole of the EFL last weekend.

The impressive figure was also the Seasiders' second highest attendance on the road this season and took the number of Blackpool away tickets sold for the current League One campaign to 20,900. That's a staggering amount given the size of some third-tier grounds - and with just three more away days scheduled before the summer, many Seasiders fans will be wondering what to do with themselves once the football has a break.