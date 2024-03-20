Away games played: 19Away games played: 19
How Blackpool's impressive average away attendance in League One compares to rivals - including Wigan, Carlisle and Barnsley: gallery

The 2,931 Blackpool fans who travelled to Wigan on Saturday was the third biggest away following recorded in the Football League at the weekend 

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Mar 2024, 06:30 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 06:37 GMT

Blackpool were accompanied by 2,931 members of the Bloomfield Road faithful for Saturday's trip to Wigan - which was the third biggest away support recorded in the whole of the EFL last weekend.

The impressive figure was also the Seasiders' second highest attendance on the road this season and took the number of Blackpool away tickets sold for the current League One campaign to 20,900. That's a staggering amount given the size of some third-tier grounds - and with just three more away days scheduled before the summer, many Seasiders fans will be wondering what to do with themselves once the football has a break.

But how does Blackpool's average travelling support compare to others in the division? Here's what we discovered when we got the calculator out again!

1. Burton Albion - 274 average

2. Cheltenham Town - 317 average

3. Stevenage - 529 average

4. Exeter City - 537 average

5. Shrewsbury Town - 551 average

6. Wycombe Wanderers - 571 average

