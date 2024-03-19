Blackpool's top wage earners on the latest version of Football Manager 2024

Football supporters love to give their take on affairs at their club and others and Blackpool fans are no different. The Seasiders are just outside the play-offs at the minute and supporters are desperate to see them involved in the end of season play offs.

Neil Critchley's side are just a few points outside of the top six but some supporters have differing opinions on how the team should line up, but ultimately it's down to the manager.

Thankfully fans can live out their dream by purchasing the latest edition of Football Manager, which is produced by Sports Interactive. It's a game that has had various different names and formats but has been played by many and has even been used as a research tool to help scout players in real life.

An update was published in March which reflected what had gone on since the release of the game in November. Blackpool had a fairly busy transfer window in January with players moving in and out of the club.

The update however does have some errors that will need to be addressed. Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton's contracts are due to expire in the summer of 2024 on the game, however both of them agreed to new terms. Casey signed a three-year deal back in November and the club also has an option of a further-year.

CJ Hamilton, who was subject of reported interest from QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County also signed new terms. The wing-back penned a new deal in December, keeping him at the club until June 2026, making him one of the club's longest serving players after joining in the summer of 2020.

Karamoko Dembele's wage does not appear on the game either. He is on loan from French side Brest, but the wage contribution of the loan is not revealed when you initially load up the game.