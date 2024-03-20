Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool's 2023/24 League One regular season will conclude on Saturday, April 27 at 12.30, it has been confirmed, whilst they have also learned of their potential play-off dates.

The third and fourth tiers of English football on the same day with League One matches kicking off at the earlier time. An EFL decision was confirmed today when the league season will conclude for 48 of their member clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moving the kick-off time to 12.30 will allow broadcaster Sky Sports to show how the action unfolds at both the bottom and top of the division. The United Kingdom has a broadcast role that prohibits games from being shown at 3.00 pm.

The Seasiders' regular campaign concludes at the Select Car Leasing Stadium against Reading. The Royals are in a precarious position with an uncertainty over their future but there is hope that they could be taken over. German businessman Daniel Loitz is interested in taking them over having lodged a £28m bid.

Neil Critchley, the players and supports however will hope that there are three more games at least to their season. They are pushing to be a part of the play-offs as they aim for an immediate return back to the Championship after their relegation last year.

The EFL have also confirmed that the League One play-offs will begin on Friday, March 3 and conclude on Saturday, March 18. The kick off time for the final at Wembley Stadium has not yet been confirmed. Bolton, Peterborough United, Barnsley and Oxford United currently occupy the four play-off spots at the minute. Oxford are just two points above Lincoln City and Stevenage, whilst Blackpool train them by three points ahead of the end of season run in whilst Leyton Orient are only two behind the Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Blackpool finish sixth they would play at home on Friday, May 3 against the team that finishes third, and would then face an away match against third on Tuesday, May 7. The fourth versus fifth matches take place on Saturday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 8.

League One final day fixtures

Barnsley v Northampton Town

Derby County v Carlisle United

Exeter City v Oxford United

Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

Lincoln City v Portsmouth

Peterborough United v Bolton Wandeerers

Port Vale v Cambridge United

Reading v Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town v Leyton Orient

Stevenage v Cheltenham Town

Wigan Athletic v Bristol Rovers