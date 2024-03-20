Football is a sport that is dominated by opinions with everyone thinking that they are right. Coaches, players, supporters and everyone else associated with the sport are keen to have their say.

One topic for debate is thinking of when a player is coming to an end of their career and if they're regressing. A player over the age of 30-years-old could be seen by some fans who is coming to the latter stages of their career depending on what position they play.

They perhaps aren't as fast as what they once were or they can't do what they did during the early stages of his career but if they're still holding their own in the division then you have to give credit to them. The best players redevelop themselves and go against the adage of you can't teach an old dog new trips. Some players may have started their career in one position but as time has gone on have been redeployed elsewhere to play to their strengths.

Experience is a key attribute to have in football. For those have played the game for a long time you're seen to have a good footballing brain. They've been there and done it, have been a part of promotion and relegation run-ins and can share that experience with those who haven't.

Earlier this month we paid credit to the best young players in League One. Fans flocked to see which players under the age of 21-years-old had been performing the best in the division this season. We've flipped that now and looked at those 30-years-old or older, and seen which of them are the best performing players this term in their age bracket.