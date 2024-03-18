The 2023/24 League One season is on pause for most teams now with games being postponed because of the international break.

English football's third tier has got to such a good place now that more and more players are being called up for duty with their countries. Some get to play at senior level whilst others are out there playing for age-grade teams such as the under-21s or the under-19s.

Blackpool's Club captain Oliver Norburn, is eligible for Grenada but they don't play until June. The Seasiders were due to play Fylde Coast rivals Fleetwood Town on Saturday, March 23 but the visitors have seen several of their players called up. The match which would have seen Charlie Adam return to Bloomfield Road, this time as an opposition manager has now been rearranged for Tuesday, April 9.

The beauty of League One is that there are so many different approaches from clubs in their quest for success. Some think experience is the way to go and have an aging squad whilst others are hoping that youth will prevail, and that they are building something for the future.

Neil Critchley is known for managing Liverpool's under-21s and he has brought in several young players who he has developed. The best player this season however you'd say is Jordan Rhodes, who at 35-years-old is the club's top scorer with 15 goals in 29 games. At the other end though, you do have the likes of Karamoko Dembele, Kyle Joseph and Olly Casey who are all 23 or younger, and have performed well.

The EFL awards will shortly come after the games over the Easter break, and it will be interesting to see whether anyone from Blackpool is under consideration. One category they could stand a chance in is Young Player of the Year.