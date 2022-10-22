Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine fit to start: How Blackpool line up for the derby against Preston North End
For the second game running, Michael Appleton makes four changes to his side for today’s derby against Preston North End.
Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine, rated as 50/50 before the game, are both fit to start despite carrying slight niggles.
Marvin Ekpiteta returns from suspension to take Rhys Williams’ spot at centre-back, while James Husband replaces Luke Garbutt at left-back.
Liam Bridcutt comes back into the side in place of Callum Wright, while CJ Hamilton makes his first league start of the season in place of Theo Corbeanu.
Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.
Despite being ruled out through injury prior to kick-off, defender Liam Lindsay starts for PNE in place of Andrew Hughes.
It’s the only change Ryan Lowe makes to his side from their midweek 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town.
It means former Pool loanee Ben Woodburn keeps his place in the starting line-up on his return to Bloomfield Road.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Husband, Bridcutt, Dougall, Patino, Hamilton, Yates, Madine
Subs: Grimshaw, Williams, Thompson, Wright, Carey, Poveda, Corbeanu
PNE: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Fernandez, Woodburn, McCann, Riis
Subs not used: Cornell, Diaby, Browne, Brady, Johnson, Maguire, Evans
Referee: Chris Kavanagh