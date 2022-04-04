Jordan Gabriel shares update on his recovery from injury amid fitness concerns over Blackpool's Dujon Sterling

The defender has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 4-1 win against Reading at the end of February.

However, speaking on Blackpool’s official preview show on Friday night, Gabriel detailed the positive progress he’s made in recent weeks.

His potential return could be especially timely given fellow right-back Dujon Sterling was forced to hobble off during Saturday’s heavy defeat to Nottingham Forest, leaving the Seasiders with no option but to finish the game with 10 men having already made three subs.

“I’m feeling good,” Gabriel told Blackpool’s official preview show, which was recorded on Thursday.

“I’m happy that tomorrow (Friday) will be my first official training session back with the lads, so it’s great to get back in the fold.

“It’s horrible picking up these injuries. People probably don’t understand how mentally draining it is seeing your teammates and watching people on TV doing the thing you want to be doing. It’s just hard.

“But that’s why you have to get your mindset right and drive to get back to where you want to be.

“It’s very easy to just rush back. When I got injured I obviously knew the Forest game was important to me and it was key to get back for it, but obviously I know my body and the physios know what’s best and can plan for when I come back. I’ve got a team behind me that knows what’s best for me.

“Personally the break came at a good time because there’s still games to play and I want to be back for them. But it was important for my body to recover.”

The Seasiders make the short trip to Deepdale looking to complete a memorable league double over their rivals, having beaten them 2-0 at Bloomfield Road back in October.

“It was a great day, a great game and obviously the atmosphere was magnificent,” Gabriel added.

“Walking out and seeing the flag and all the fans, it was mega.

“I’ve played in derby games before and players understand how important it is for the club and the fans as well.