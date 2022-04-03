Blackpool hoping for good news on the extent of Dujon Sterling's injury

With three substitutions already made, the Seasiders had no option but to finish the game with 10 men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blow was especially tough to take for Critchley given Sterling had been the standout performer for his side.

With Jordan Gabriel also sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pool could be left without a recognised right-back for Tuesday night’s derby against Preston North End.

Callum Connolly, who scored Blackpool’s late consolation goal against Forest, could be forced to play there if the club receive bad news on Sterling.

While the 24-year-old started the season in that position, he’s not a natural and is better suited to play at centre-back or in central midfield.

Dujon Sterling, left, came off with a knock against Nottingham Forest yesterday

When asked about the severity of Sterling’s knock after yesterday’s game, Critchley said: “I don’t know actually, I’ve not seen.

“I will speak to the physio and see what the latest is, but Dujon is a tough, tough kid and he’s been excellent for us this season, so hopefully we can get some good news.”

The only real positive from Saturday’s televised affair was the return of injured players Chris Maxwell, Richard Keogh and Keshi Anderson, who were all named among the substitutes.