Who got the only 7? Blackpool player ratings from the emphatic defeat against Nottingham Forest

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated during their heavy 4-1 defeat:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 4/10
Distribution nowhere near his normal high levels. Punished once but got away with another couple more.
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Blackpool’s standout performer and by some distance too. Just hope his injury isn’t too serious.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 5/10
Had his hands full with the powerful and lively Keinan Davis and struggled to cope at times. Still made plenty of blocks.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 5/10
Won’t want to play against Brennan Johnson any time soon. Lacked positioning and pace at some key moments.
