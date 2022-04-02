It was a day to forget for Josh Bowler and his Blackpool teammates

Who got the only 7? Blackpool player ratings from the emphatic defeat against Nottingham Forest

It was an afternoon to forget for the Seasiders as they were put to the sword in clinical fashion by Nottingham Forest.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:57 pm

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated during their heavy 4-1 defeat:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 4/10

Distribution nowhere near his normal high levels. Punished once but got away with another couple more.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Blackpool’s standout performer and by some distance too. Just hope his injury isn’t too serious.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 5/10

Had his hands full with the powerful and lively Keinan Davis and struggled to cope at times. Still made plenty of blocks.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 5/10

Won’t want to play against Brennan Johnson any time soon. Lacked positioning and pace at some key moments.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
SeasidersBlackpoolNottingham Forest
Next Page
Page 1 of 4