Will Blackpool finish above Preston? How the final Championship table is predicted to look ahead of the derby

But there’s still plenty to play for, with Neil Critchley’s side heading to Deepdale on Tuesday night looking to complete a double over rivals Preston.
Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight we’ve taken a look at how a supercomputer is predicting how the rest of the Championship will unfold:
1. Fulham - 95 points
Marco Silva's side will stroll to the league title.
2. Bournemouth - 86 points
The Cherries look set to hold onto that all-important automatic promotion spot.
3. Luton Town - 75 points
It's been an excellent campaign for Nathan Jones' side
4. Nottingham Forest - 75 points
The side that beat Blackpool so convincingly on Saturday will be hard to beat between now and the end of the season.
