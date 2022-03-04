Jordan Gabriel sidelined for 'foreseeable future' as Neil Critchley provides update on Blackpool's injured players

The right-back was substituted during the second-half of last week’s 4-1 win against Reading with what was described as a muscle injury at the time.

Scans this week have shown the defender has injured his hamstring, something that is likely to keep him out for a number of weeks.

“Jordan Gabriel will be missing, he will be out for the foreseeable future,” Critchley said ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Stoke City.

“It’s a bit of a blow obviously. It’s not really serious, but it’s not like a Grade 1 where it keeps you out for seven to 10 days, it will be slightly longer than that.

“But he reliably informs me he’s a quick healer, so fingers crossed it’s not too bad and he will be back quicker than expected.”

On a more positive note, James Husband has trained this week and is close to returning from the hamstring injury he suffered in the FA Cup game at Hartlepool United in January.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring), meanwhile, are also making good progress.

“Hubby has joined back in team training this week and so has Chris Maxwell,” Critchley added.

“Keshi is getting closer all the time. He’s done a little part of team training.

“Keyesy has also been back out on the grass and doing some running, so hopefully in the next few weeks those players will re-integrate themselves into the squad ahead of a busy period coming up in April.”

While Maxwell is recovering well, there’s no need for the club to rush him back given Dan Grimshaw continues to perform so well.

The 31-year-old has suffered two serious quad injuries this season, so the club want to ensure they don’t risk further aggravation.

“He’s not doing full training, he’s doing a re-integration,” Critchley said.

“We were careful with him last time, but we want to be doubly careful this time. You can never be sure with injuries.

“You try and do all you can and look at all the science you can to make a best informed decision, but you can never 100 per cent guarantee anything.

“With Maxi though we will make sure we do everything to the letter.”

Another player who has featured in training is Matty Virtue, who has been out for 12 months with an ACL injury.

“He’s back in and he’s in team training as well,” Critchley said.

“With him being out for a year, he’s going through what you’d class as a pre-season really.

“We’re looking at getting a midweek game in during the next few weeks which will give him a chance to get his boots and shin pads back on and play some football in a proper game.

“He’s training every day though alongside his extra bits of conditioning, but we don’t want to take any unnecessary risks with him at this time.”

Finally, the club has also received positive news on Sonny Carey, whose foot is healing well and won’t require surgery.

The 21-year-old was initially due to be operated on back in January, but that had to be cancelled after he tested positive for Covid.

“The consultant was happy with how his bone has healed, so he’s out of his boot and he’s doing some strengthening work,” Critchley said.

“We will look to just keep progressing him now, but there will be no surgery required and we’re taking it on a day-by-day basis to see how he responds to all the work put in front of him.”