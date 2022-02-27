Blackpool hoping for good news on Jordan Gabriel following knock picked up during Reading game

Gabriel, who was replaced by Reece James, was seen clutching his left leg while he was treated by the physio team before coming off.

Speaking after the game, head coach Neil Critchley said: “It just looked like he had a bit of a muscle problem. He felt it in the first-half a bit but he wanted to carry on at half-time.

“We just hope it’s not too serious because that would take a bit of shine off what was a really big win for us.”

Blackpool had earlier been boosted by the return of Marvin Ekpiteta, who was rested for the midweek defeat to QPR.

The defender has been struggling with a neural problem in his hamstring in recent weeks which, according to Critchley, has also affected his back.

Gabriel receives treatment during yesterday's win against Reading

But the skipper, who scored Blackpool’s equaliser against Reading to make it two goals in two games, is now thought to be on the mend.

“I believe he came through the game alright, but I’ll have to speak to the physio,” Critchley said.

“You always have to see how the players wake up in the morning because sometimes the adrenaline gets them through and then all of a sudden they feel an ache and a pain they didn’t feel straight after the game.

“We rested Marvin on Wednesday night because we felt it was a bit of a risk to play him three games in a week so hopefully he’s come through the game and he should be fine.”