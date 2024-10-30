He scored three goals for Blackpool during their time in the Premier League - now he’s managing in the second tier of Cypriot football.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool forward Jason Puncheon has landed an interesting new job in football management.

Having left his previous job after just seven games, Puncheon is back in the dugout with Cypriot second division side Ayia Napa FC. Ayia Napa of course is known to many in the United Kingdom as a popular destination for young people to go on holiday and experience the vibrant night life scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He inherits a side currently 14th, which is currently a relegation spot, and they have won just once in their last six matches. Puncheon will be tasked with turning Ayia Napa’s fortunes around, as he takes charge in what is his third job in management.

He was previously in charge of Peyia 2014, who played at the same level as Ayia Napa, and he lasted several months. A few weeks later, he was appointed manager of AEZ Zakakiou, but was sacked after failing to win any of his first seven games.

The former MK Dons forward has penned a contract until the end of the season. He will take charge of his first game when they host promotion chasing PO Achyronas / Onisilos on Saturday, November 2 at 12.30 pm. It will be interesting to see whether Puncheon can persuade any footballers from England to make the move across the continent.

For those that need reminding of Puncheon's career at Blackpool, he joined them on loan in the 2010/11 season, and made 11 appearances, scoring three goals. It is Crystal Palace that Puncheon played the longest at, making a total of 169 appearances, with a return of 16 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other teams in his carer include QPR, Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Southampton, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, and Barnet. In 2019, Puncheon signed for Pafos, and also signed for Anorthosis, and since then he's had a strong association with football in Cyprus.