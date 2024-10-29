Gallery: 37 photos of Blackpool fans showing their support in the comeback against Wigan Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Late own goals at the end of each half helped Blackpool come from two behind to claim a 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Goals from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith had put the visitors in the driving seat, before both Jason Kerr and Will Aimson found the back of their own net to gift the Seasiders a point at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool supporters stuck by their side throughout, and provided them with the backing to pull level and end a three-game losing run.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

