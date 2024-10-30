Blackpool coach welcomes Gillingham distraction ahead of FA Cup first round tie

Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew states there’s a determination to enjoy a good run in the FA Cup this season.

The Seasiders travel to the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on Gillingham (K.O. 3pm), in what will be a welcome break from League One action after only managing two points in their last five outings.

On Monday night, own goals from Jason Kerr and Will Aimson helped Blackpool come from two-goals down to draw 2-2 with Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road, in what they will hope will be a turning point after a three-match losing run.

Discussing the change of competition, Agnew said: “It is what it is, the FA Cup is the FA Cup. It’d be great to have a run in it this season and we’ll be determined to put in performance to take us into the next round.

“It’s a long way, but you never get an easy game - there’s either a shock or you play a team that’s flying high. After an equaliser at the end the boys will be in good spirits.

“We’ll review this game and feedback to the players, but the games come thick and fast. It’s a little bit of a distraction away from the league, and we want a run.”