Blackpool made six changes for their 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road on Monday night.

The Seasiders headed into the fixture on the back of three consecutive defeats, with the most recent being a 5-1 loss away to Peterborough United.

This prompted a number of alterations in all areas, from the goalkeeper through to the attack.

Albie Morgan’s absence through illness was the only enforced change, with the rest being tactical.

The rotation didn’t have an initial positive impact, as Wigan took a two-goal lead through strikes from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith.

Blackpool did find their way back into the game, with Jason Kerr and Will Aimson both finding the back of their own net at the end of each half respectively.

Reflecting on the Seasiders’ changes, assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “The group train hard every day and give everything. I think you’ve got to look at the opponent and think about what team we pick to give them a problem in and out of possession - that’s the reason the team was picked as it was.

“We got the point in the end, but maybe on another night if we had taken our chances, we could’ve won it.”

Matthew Pennington was among the players to come into the Blackpool XI, as he made his first league start since the end of August.

“He’s a terrific pro, and he’s there every day, fully committed,” Agnew added.

“He’s a good voice, and brings that experience. We felt we needed that with Richard behind him. That voice helps you to grind out a point to get back on track again.”