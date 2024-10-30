Blackpool remain without a number of players through injury ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup first round tie away to Gillingham.

Albie Morgan became the Seasiders’ latest absentee on Monday night, with the midfielder missing the 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic through illness, but may be available again for the trip to Priestfield Stadium.

Elsewhere, Ollie Norburn, Elkan Baggott, CJ Hamilton and James Husband all remain on the sidelines with the problems they’ve sustained this season.

Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew is hopeful a few bodies will be closer to action the next time Blackpool are back in League One action on November 9.

“In a couple of weeks, all of the players shouldn’t be far away,” he said.

“I don’t know exactly whether they’ll be fit for the Leyton Orient game, but they’ll be very close.

“I don’t know if anyone will be back for Gillingham; CJ (Hamilton) is one to be checked, but he’s probably the only one.

“It’s a little bit early to tell, we’re still early in the week, so we’ll see how they fare this week.”

Andy Lyons also remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered back in February, with the fullback expected to still be out for the next two to three months.

“At the moment I’m doing a lot of stamina work, a lot of fitness building,” he told Tangerine TV on the latest Preview Show.

“I’m back kicking a ball with my left foot. It’s just building on that kind of stuff. The twisting and turning is a big part of it, that’s the next step, and then it’s sprinting again.

“It’s that continuation to go into non-contact training, then it’s training, then it’s friendlies, and then hopefully it’s back into matchday squads.

“I’m so happy to be at this point because it's a much better place to be out on the pitch and you feel a lot more normal again. There’s certainly time in the rehab when you’re in the gym constantly and you don’t get to go on the grass.

“I’m at the point where I see the lads train every day, but being on the grass alongside them makes it much easier for me mentally to visualise getting back on the pitch.”