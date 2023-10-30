Former Blackpool, Southampton, and Charlton Athletic figure leaves Championship club
A former Blackpool captain is now out of work following the latest Championship sacking
Former Blackpool forward Jason Euell has been relieved of his duties of first-team coach at Bristol City. The Championship club parted company with Nigel Pearson on Sunday afternoon, and as part of the managerial shake-up, Euell has followed the manager out of the Ashton Gate exit door.
He was appointed as coach back in the summer of 2022 just days after Charlton Athletic, and played a key role on the training ground with the Robins. Euell was amongst those in the dugout earlier this year when Blackpool lost 2-0 in March.
He said in a goodbye statement: “Thank you for welcoming me and my family to your club & this greatest city over the last 17 months. It has always felt like ‘home from home’.
“Thank you for your support both on and off the pitch, keep filling those stands and making noise for your wonderful club.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know you all, continue all the greatest work you do for the job. To my extended family at RHPC nothing but love you ALL.
“THANK YOU for everything and continue to keep that special bond that you have. And last but no means least, to Nige for giving me the opportunity at Bristol City, learning from him has been a truly valuable experience for my development. I will miss everything about Bristol City bit I will always have fond memories.”
Euell has been coaching since 2011 after working on his coaching badges, and was the under-21's manager of Charlton and helped forge the careers of Ademola lookman and Joe Gomez. He was amongst the first-team coaching staff several times when the Addicks changed managers on various occassions and now will be on the search for his next journey.
As for his playing career, he featured mainly for Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic, but also turned out for the likes of Middlesbrough, Southampton, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers. He was at Bloomfield Road from 2009 to 2011 and got four goals in 39 games for the Tangerines, and was made captain on his first match against QPR, and went on to help them win promotion to the Premier League.